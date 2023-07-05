Infrastructure vandalism has led to service delivery delays in Msunduzi

Durban – Msunduzi Municipality city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has raised concerns with the continuous tampering and vandalising of water infrastructure.
This has resulted in a major setback in service delivery with the most affected area being Dambuza, he said.
Mapholoba said that there have been water shortages in parts of Dambuza due to a valve that was shut in the KwaShwi area
“The theft of water by bypassing meters or tampering with pipes and fittings to make illegal connections is a serious problem, especially for downstream users.
“The vandalizing of infrastructure not only disrupts the water supply to communities but also impacts the financial well-being of the municipality.”
He urged residents not to cause this essential services to be delayed.
“The destruction of water infrastructure generally leads to a reduction in the quantity and quality of water available to users in general. In turn, this affects sanitation services, impacting public health and personal dignity,” said Mapholoba.
In May ‘The Mercury’ newspaper reported that about R160 million will be invested in water infrastructure by the Msunduzi Municipality to ensure that its residents have access to water in the coming years.
Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla made the commitment as he briefed the community on the city’s draft budget for the 2023 financial year.
Areas including Vulindlela have experienced severe water shortages over the past few years.