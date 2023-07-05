Infrastructure vandalism has led to service delivery delays in Msunduzi

This has resulted in a major setback in service delivery with the most affected area being Dambuza, he said.

Durban – Msunduzi Municipality city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has raised concerns with the continuous tampering and vandalising of water infrastructure.

Mapholoba said that there have been water shortages in parts of Dambuza due to a valve that was shut in the KwaShwi area

“The theft of water by bypassing meters or tampering with pipes and fittings to make illegal connections is a serious problem, especially for downstream users.

“The vandalizing of infrastructure not only disrupts the water supply to communities but also impacts the financial well-being of the municipality.”