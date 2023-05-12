Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson speaks on plans for trust land, mission to achieve financial autonomy for the king, royal family

Durban - The chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, says he is focused on ensuring that Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the royal family are financially independent in the near future. In a private address to amakhosi in Ulundi this week, the king expressed frustration about having to constantly report to Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s office for almost everything.

The king suggested that all royal affairs be moved to the Ingonyama Trust. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, the new chairperson confirmed the king had expressed such a feeling, adding he was within his rights to demand such. “As I have been nominated by His Majesty to chair the board, this is one of my major tasks to deal with because we believe that such a mission is achievable and can be done in the not so distant future,” said Mzimela.

According to the ITB chairperson, there was great potential for the king and the royal family to achieve financial autonomy within the immediate future. He noted how the Royal Bafokeng nation was wealthy and yet did not have a lot of land compared to King Misuzulu, who is the sole trustee of land under the Ingonyama Trust – about 2.8 million hectares. “What we are looking at doing is to conduct an assessment and study on the minerals found within ITB-controlled land and then secure mining rights for this. Once that is concluded that will mark a start towards the realisation of the move towards autonomy.”

He also spoke of plans to provide both amakhosi and residents under Ingonyama Trust land with appropriate and up-to-date information of what it does. “Once people know what the trust is about and what it does, people will start identifying with, and taking ownership of it.” He cited Ingonyama Holdings, which is an investment arm of the trust as one of the vehicles which, if properly used, would ensure that the king and the royal family become financially independent soon.

The king’s call on Tuesday raised questions about whether the Ingonyama Trust was the appropriate vehicle for such a purpose, and if there was any provisions for such a move in the Ingonyama Trust Act. One government official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, indicated that for the king’s affairs, along with those of the royal house to be administered through the Ingonyama Trust Board, it would demand an amendment to the legislation that created it. Asked whether the Ingonyama Trust Act, which created the trust made provisions for such, the official said, “No, the act makes no provision for the king’s affairs to be administered through it. When it was crafted it was never envisaged that it would have the responsibility of running the affairs of the Zulu king or his office.”