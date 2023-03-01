iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority welcomes newly appointed board members

Durban - iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority has welcomed new board members appointed by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Barbara Creecy. The term of office will start in February 2023 and run for three years.

While welcoming the new board, Creecy said the newly appointed board must look at the long-term vision of the park and the financial sustainability linked to that vision. “Progress on implementing the commercialisation strategy, infrastructure maintenance upgrades and sustainable energy, finalisation of land claims, Community Beneficiation Strategy, among others,” she said. Creecy thanked the outgoing board for their hard work.

“They have worked tirelessly to make sure iSimangaliso is well managed, achieved 100% on its Annual Performance targets during their term of office, implemented programmes that provided more than 240 opportunities to SMME’s and created about 3 675 jobs,” Creecy said. Chief executive officer of iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, Sibusiso Bukhosini also thanked the outgoing board for their service to the park. “Their work with executive management of iSimangaliso has led to us receiving accolades of being one of the leading conservation and tourism destinations in the world, but also an entity that is truly responsive to the plight of the communities living adjacent to the park,” he said.

Newly appointed board chairperson, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe, who previously served as the deputy chairperson, said he appreciated words of encouragement and expressed his gratitude to the minister for appointing the new board. Tembe said the board commits to work according to the mandate of the organisation. He said the board also applaud the minister for appointing people with different skills that will assist the entity in overcoming issues that may arise from time to time.