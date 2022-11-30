Jellyfish wash up on Durban’s North beach

Dozens of dead jellyfish washed up on a Durban beach on Monday night.
Jone Porter, executive manager at uShaka Sea World Education, said that jellyfish washing ashore was a seasonal occurrence.
“Heavy winds or storms do blow the jellyfish ashore at this time of the year. Unfortunately, jellyfish are not able to make their way back to the ocean and end up dying on the beach.”
She added that it was best to leave the jellyfish on the beach as it was a source of food for other organisms.
Porter urged members of the public not to touch or get into close contact with the jellyfish.
Moving 20-ton whale was like moving a house during 18-hour removal operation
Two Ballito beaches remain closed after a whale carcass washed up
Shark activity warning issued after bitten humpback whale carcass washes up in Plettenberg Bay
Ink-credible rare giant squid and pilot whale calf wash ashore in the Cape
“As we would warn members of the public not to touch bluebottle fish, we would urge members of the public not to touch jellyfish.”
eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that the municipality was aware of the situation and there was no need for concern.
Reginald Mothubakgang, who is on holiday from Johannesburg, said he was shocked to see the jellyfish on the beach on Monday.
“On Monday night the majority of the sand at North Beach was covered in dead jellyfish. We were concerned as we are on holiday and we haven’t seen something like this before. This morning we went back to the beach and we saw that there were not so many jellyfish on the beach.”