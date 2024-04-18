Judiciary ready to deal with all election matters – KZN judge president

KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati assured political parties in the province that the judiciary is ready to deal swiftly with all matters of any unlawful issues that may arise from election campaigning.

Judge Poyo-Dlwati was addressing leaders of the province’s parties at an Electoral Commission of South Africa multiparty signing of the code of conduct in Durban on Wednesday. She told party leaders that the judiciary did not want any extra work, as it is already short-staffed. “We have got fewer magistrates and fewer judges (to work cases) in relation to the population.

“If you help us to put it all under control, we will be grateful to you. “Section 19 of the Constitution provides for the right to vote; the right to stand for public office; and the right to free and fair elections. “Chief Justice (Raymond) Zondo in One Movement South Africa NPC v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others held that these rights are very important in our constitutional democracy, because they are the primary pillars of any democracy,” she said.

Judge Poyo-Dlwati said without the right to vote, there can be no democracy. “The right to vote means nothing if it is exercised in any election that is not free and fair. The right to vote is meaningless unless it is accompanied by the right to right to vote; the right to stand for public office; and the right to free and fair elections which are inextricably intertwined.” She said South Africans expect political parties and their candidates to uphold the values of the Constitution, especially Section 19, that the elections will be free and fair and that those aspiring to positions in Parliament or as the president are honest and act with dignity, respect and integrity, especially to the fellow party members.