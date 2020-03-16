JUST IN: Lion shot dead in KZN town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Game rangers shot and killed a lion in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Melmoth. According to KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the lion was killed following an intensive special search operation. She said the same lion had been terrorising the community of KwaYanguye for the last few weeks, however she was awaiting an official statement from Ezemvelo Wildlife. Dube-Ncube said in November last year, a man had been attacked by a lion near the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve. "Jabulani Biyela miraculously survived and spent three weeks at Ngwelezane Hospital. Since the attack and his discharge from hospital, officials from my office visited his family to monitor his recovery," he said. Dube-Ncube reassured traditional leaders, leaders of society and local communities that their safety and the protection of their livestock was her department's major priority.

"I must hasten to point out that we value the support from the members of Standing Committee on Public Accounts; and the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental affairs. The members, in exercising their oversight role over the executive, they have been engaging me on a number of issues including the ongoing repair to the damaged fence of Umfolozi Game Reserve. This will help to protect important species including wild dogs," she said.

Dube-Ncube added that they will work with leaders across all political lines – traditional leaders, community leaders, communities and nature conservationists.

"We believe that an integrated approach involving all stakeholders is the only way of making an impact as opposed to working in isolation. Nature conservation is critical in order to provide us with yet another avenue to confront the challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality," she said.

Last week, residents reacted to news that a lion had been shot in the Kruger National Park. The Park's spokesperson, Ike Phaahla said the animal had to be put down as it posted a threat to human life. The Park added that the lion did not appear to be well and a post mortem would be conducted.

The Mercury