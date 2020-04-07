Kennedy Road residents to benefit from relocation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Residents of Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban are among those likely to benefit from the government’s plans to relocate residents and ease overcrowding in some of the city’s densely populated areas. About 29 informal settlements across the country have been identified for a pilot project that would see residents relocated to reduce overcrowding as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. Under the eThekwini Municipality, Amaoti in Inanda and Kennedy Road in Clare Estate have been identified. A list from other secondary municipalities such as Msunduzi and Newcastle was being compiled. Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said he was most concerned with the Jika Joe informal settlement and other areas in Northdale.

KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said minister Lindiwe Sisulu had already met with representatives of informal settlements to discuss the proposed relocations.

“Remember, we know all the informal settlements throughout metros and secondary municipalities.

“In Durban, we had identified Amaoti and the Kennedy Road informal settlement as the areas where this could be piloted.

“However, this is subject to agreement with the organisations representing these communities - they could come back with a different list of areas where this could be piloted.”

Baloyi said this would be a complicated task as there were many factors to consider.

“Some of the people live close to where they work and we need to consider that.

“Our municipalities are busy identifying land close enough.”

Baloyi said the accommodation built would be temporary residential structures, with proper ventilation.

Mqapheli Bonono of Abahlali baseMjondolo said they were part of the community groupings that were working with the department to address the problem.

“We are still waiting for full details from the minister on what is going to be done and how it will be done,” he said.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, the Kennedy Road informal settlement has been identified as one of the areas. But that’s not the only area with a challenge, there are similar problems in Cato Crest and other areas where shacks are so close together that you can easily walk on top of the houses.”

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said he could not speak on the matter as the municipality was still consulting with the city’s relevant department on the plans.

The Mercury