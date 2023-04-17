Kidnapped son of KZN businessman released after successful hostage negotiations

Durban - The son of a businessman was released three days after he was kidnapped from his father’s business premises in Kranskop, near Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, by a gunman on Friday, after successful hostage negotiations. KZN provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Kranskop police were investigating a case of kidnapping that occurred on April 14.

“It is alleged that a 28-year-old was at a business premises when he was allegedly kidnapped by an unknown man who was carrying a gun,” said Ngcobo. Police said the man was reunited with his family on Sunday. Magma Security and Investigations was one of the parties instrumental in the hostage negotiations, which led to the man’s release.

Detailing the incident, Magma owner Shaheen Suleiman, said on Friday at 8.10am they received a report of a kidnapping in Kranskop. Suleiman said a shopowner’s son was taken with his silver grey Toyota Hilux. He said the vehicle was then recovered, along with his cellphone which was left in the vehicle.

“Family of the victim then approached Magma Security and Investigations to assist with the investigation, negotiations and safe return of the victim,” he said. He said an operational team consisting of Magma, Pietermaritzburg hostage negotiators, Durban Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) EPR, Greytown SAPS, Kranskop SAPS and Field Security was then put in place. Suleiman said after “intense negotiations”, the victim was released in the early hours of Sunday morning and returned to his family.