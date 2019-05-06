Ward 7 Shongweni ANC Youth League leader Dumisane Moyo, 35, was killed at his home last Tuesday.

DURBAN - KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas has warned that violence and murders of political leaders is likely to continue long after the national elections. She said the government had failed to deal with the underlying factors at the centre of violence.

De Haas was speaking after yet another killing of a political leader.

Dumisane Moyo, 35, an ANC Youth League leader in ward 7 Shongweni, was killed at his home last Tuesday.

His murder came barely a week after an IFP councillor, Mfazo Nzuza, was shot dead in Kranskop.

De Haas said the murders were related to underlying issues like systematic state corruption, the easy access to hit men, the unregulated security industry and the taxi industry that had become a law unto itself.

She said if one included the leaders of Abahlali baseMjondolo, Moyo was the eighth victim this year.

“We can’t say the killings will get worse, but they won’t stop after the elections,” she said.

This view was echoed by political analyst Thabani Khumalo, who said political parties needed “the wisdom of Solomon” to rein in the killings.

“The killings are politically motivated. The way I see it, they have very little to do with the coming elections but more to do with the leadership battles.

“For the first time in the IFP there is a contest of leadership and that’s why we are seeing this. If the transition is not managed smoothly, we’re likely to see this continuing.

“These were not problems in the IFP, because its leadership was central and enjoyed universal respect, but whoever takes over after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not enjoy that same respect.

“The ANC, on the other hand, is divided. After these elections, we’ll be heading to the 2021 local government elections and that’s where most of the problems are. Soon after the elections the ANC leadership needs to organise meetings at branch levels and deal with the problems there,” he said.

Khumalo said failure to address these issues and the absence of strong leadership in the two parties could spell disaster for the province.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the party was always concerned about the killing of politicians, whether they were members of the ANC or the opposition.

She said it was difficult to speak on the underlying causes as the cases had not been tested before the court.

“We can’t say the killings are politically motivated and that’s why we call on the media not to speculate.”

She said there were areas such as Lindelani, near KwaMashu, that were a concern as members of the ANC were recently assaulted in Lindelani and in the 2016 elections. One of their members was killed in the same area.

“We call on the protection of our members, because as the ANC we don’t have police or the army,” she said.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it could not be a norm that public representatives were “mowed down” in this manner.

“We are concerned about this situation. We believe that the lack of consequences for these killings is allowing this situation to continue.”

THE MERCURY