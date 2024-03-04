King calls meeting over non-payment of legal fees

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will attend a meeting this week with his traditional prime minister and Amakhosi from around KZN over a reneged agreement by the provincial government to pay his legal fees of more than R8 million. The legal bill is related to several cases King Misuzulu is involved in over his ascension to the throne and other related matters. The king’s lawyers sent Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube a letter of demand, seen by “The Mercury,” on January 3, for payment of the fees outstanding from last year.

“It is common cause that we rendered legal services to His Majesty, The King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini in terms of the above agreement and rendered an invoice accordingly, in the amount of R8 650 661.22. “We record that on numerous occasions we submitted various invoices to the Office of the Premier for payment as per the instructions of both His Majesty and the premier, emanating from an executive decision to the effect that payment of legal fees and disbursements on behalf of His Majesty, in respect of the above matters, will be made by the premier. Despite the above undertaking for payment, no payment, whatsoever, have been made to date,” the letter read. It stated that the payment arrangement was confirmed by acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, at a meeting on September 20, 2023, in the presence of the king, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, and MEC for Economic Development Siboniso Duma.

“At the meeting the acting premier apologised for the delay in making payment and undertook to expedite same.” The provincial legislature later approved a budget of R20m to fund the king’s legal battles, but the king’s office said the payment has not been made. Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi said on February 20 he accompanied the king to a meeting with the premier, her director-general Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize and MEC for Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

“During the meeting the premier assured His Majesty that all the legal invoices had been paid.” Buthelezi said they were surprised when the lawyers on Friday alerted the king’s office to say they will act on the letter of demand. Buthelezi said they were surprised when the lawyers on Friday alerted the king’s office to say they will act on the letter of demand, especially after attending a meeting where the premier said the fees had been paid. “It is clear that the KZN government has taken a position to hang His Majesty out to dry as far as his legal representation is concerned.”

Buthelezi said the king will meet with Amakhosi in Ulundi this week to update them about the latest developments. The king opened the provincial legislature on Tuesday and the following day Dube-Ncube, during her State of the Province Address, said the provincial government would continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the king and in consultation with him, they are finalising plans to build a new palace in Nongoma. “It is clear that the KZN government has adopted a stance where they pay lip service to the king while sabotaging his legal representation in the matters before court,” Buthelezi said.

The premier’s office had not responded to requests for comment by the time of going to print. Last year, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu as AmaZulu king invalid. Judge Norman Davis found that Ramaphosa had not correctly appointed the king in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 3 of 2019.