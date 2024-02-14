King fires Ingonyama Trust chairperson

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has fired the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, saying that his decision came after several attempts to notify him of his removal were ignored. In a letter, seen by “The Mercury,” the king informs Mzimela that a letter was sent to him in September last year, “pertaining to the revocation as the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board”.

“The aforesaid email correspondence was met with complete silence. Again on 13 October 2023 and 19 October 2023 the correspondence was forwarded to yourself.” The king said he only received acknowledgement of his letter on October 19, 2023. “To ensure that the letter is indeed brought to your attention, the Sheriff of Pietermaritzburg was instructed to formally serve the revocation letter on you, personally.

“To my surprise, the Sheriff advised that on 25 October 2023, you refused to accept service of such letter.” The king said that in terms of section 2A(3)(a) of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act, no 3KZ of 1994 “you are my appointed nominee”. “I have rightfully elected to remove you as the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, which was previously communicated to you on more than one occasion.

“I place on record that I, the sole trustee, will resume the position as the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board. “For a final time, you are hereby demanded to immediately cease and desist from acting as the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board as you have no authority to act as such. “Should you fail, alternatively neglect to vacate the office as chairperson within 24 hours from date of this correspondence, I will have no alternative but to proceed with further action against you.

“I trust that further action will not be necessary and that you will adhere to the aforementioned,” King Misuzulu wrote to Mzimela. Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said the department would not comment in detail on the matter as they have not yet received a letter from the king “as per the law to inform us of his decision to fire the chairperson and who he is appointing”. “Upon receipt of his letter the minister will have to inform Parliament. This is to make it easy for Parliament to hold the chairperson accountable,” Ngcobo said.

The king’s Traditional Prime Minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, confirmed that the king had revoked Mzimela’s nomination status, saying: “His Majesty has decided to take over the chairship of the ITB as allowed by the act”. “The king has written a letter to Thoko Didiza (Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development) informing her of the changes and requesting her to make the changes publicly known. “This is being done to stabilise the ITB and to ensure that the board in all its actions and strategies put Zulu people first as they are the beneficiaries of the land,” Buthelezi said.

This was a bold step taken by the king in enhancing the role of amakhosi in the management of the ITB, he said. “The king tried to recall the chair last year but he refused to co-operate. “This time he has been asked to act in the best interests of the Zulu nation and allow His Majesty to take up the position of chairperson.”

Mzimela on Tuesday said he had not received a letter from the king informing him that he had been removed from the position and he denied any knowledge of previous correspondence to this effect. Meanwhile, the king in a letter dated February 12 has written to Prince Africa Zulu, informing him that he is no longer the king’s spokesperson. “I furthermore hereby revoke any powers granted to you by me in your role as my spokesperson and Royal Agent, which include the powers to ensure that such communication and stakeholder relations are managed efficiently and effectively on my behalf and on behalf of the royal family and the Zulu nation.

“From the date of this correspondence, all communication on my behalf and on behalf of the royal family will be co-ordinated, managed and authorised by the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch and Nation. “In light of the aforesaid you are hereby necessitated to cease and desist to communicate with any third-party, with specific reference to the media on any platform, on behalf of myself, the Royal family or the Zulu nation,” King Misuzulu said. Prince Zulu said he had received the letter on Tuesday and would respond at a press conference to be held later this week.