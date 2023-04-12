King Misuzulu health worries misplaced – Buthelezi

Durban – The Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has sought to clear concerns about Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s health after a video in which he spoke about the king caused excitement in the public. In a video aired by television network, Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, Buthelezi commented on the king being unwell, and how at some point he had to be taken to eSwatini, birthplace to his late mother Queen Mantfombi. In the video, Buthelezi cited rumours that had been circulating about the king as the cause for his health problems.

However, in a statement issued by his secretary Liezel van der Merwe on Wednesday afternoon, it was denied that the king was unwell. She stated that Buthelezi had attended a prayer service on Tuesday at St Mary’s Anglican Church in Nkonjeni where he received 55 church leaders from various denominations affiliated with the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council. Van der Merwe insisted that Buthelezi had been misinterpreted when thanking church leaders for their prayers for him, the nation and for His Majesty the King.