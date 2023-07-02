King Misuzulu in eSwatini hospital after sudden illness and death of senior Induna, poisoning suspected says Buthelezi

Durban – Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is on the road to recovery in a hospital in eSwatini when he began feeling ill after his senior Induna died suddenly under suspicion of poisoning. This was according to the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday night.

“It is with great concern that I have received news from HRH Prince Vumile, brother to His Majesty King Mswati III, that His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being treated in a hospital in eSwatini, having taken ill earlier today (Saturday). “I am informed that His Majesty’s senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the King, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned,” said Buthelezi. He said when the King began feeling unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.

Buthelezi said the King immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini. “I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died. It is understood that His Majesty is under medical care and is doing well,” he said. He said while the King recently appointed Prince Africa Zulu as head of communication and stakeholder relations in his office, as the traditional Prime Minister he has an obligation to inform the nation of this worrying situation.