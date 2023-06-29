King Misuzulu pledges support to Durban storm victims

Durban - Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has pledged his support to the communities that were affected by Tuesday’s heavy rains that battered parts of northern Durban. Speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, the king told members of the provincial Legislature (MPLs) that he had been saddened to learn that some people had lost their belongings due to the heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

“I would like to pledge my support to the communities that were affected by this tragedy,” said the king. He added that he had met with some members of the royal family to discuss how the affected communities could be assisted. Reports indicate that the areas severely affected include Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown and surrounding areas, Folweni, and the north of Durban. In the Ugu District, the hardest-hit areas were Umzumbe, Umdoni, and Umuziwabantu. The king noted that the region was just recovering from last year’s floods that caused massive damage to infrastructure and the loss of lives, but appealed for bravery from everyone.

“This will not overwhelm us, as you know we have been through similar situations. As people we need to introspect and pray to God when faced with such experiences,” the king said. He indicated that while he had been eager to visit the affected communities, he could no longer go after learning that some people had died from the disaster as tradition did not allowhim to attend where there had been a death. The king attended Thursday’s sitting of the Legislature to hear the debate on the erection of a statue honouring his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.