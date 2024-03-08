King Misuzulu’s legal bill issue remains unresolved

The Office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said it had not reneged on an agreement to pay the legal fees of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, saying the king’s lawyers must first provide details of the services they undertook. However, the king’s traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said on Thursday that this was contrary to a commitment made by the premier on February 20 that all the legal bills had been paid.

The legal bill is related to several cases Misuzulu is involved in over his ascension to the throne and related matters. The king’s lawyers on March 1 said they would act on the letter of demand that was sent on January 3 if the premier did not make payment within 30 days. “It is common cause that we rendered legal services to His Majesty, The King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini in terms of the above agreement and rendered an invoice accordingly, in the amount of R8650661.22.

“We record that on numerous occasions we submitted various invoices to the Office of the Premier for payment as per the instructions of both his majesty and the premier, emanating from an executive decision to the effect that payment of legal fees and disbursements on behalf of his majesty, in respect of the above matters, will be made by the premier. Despite the above undertaking for payment, no payment, whatsoever, have been made to date,” the January letter reads. It said the arrangement was confirmed by Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane at a meeting on September 20 last year in the presence of the king, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma.

Buthelezi this week said he accompanied the king to a meeting with the premier, her director-general Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize and the MEC for Arts and Culture, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, on February 20. At the meeting the premier assured the king that all the legal invoices had been paid, he said. The Premier’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it is “refuting any claims that the provincial government reneged on an agreement or any arrangement whatsoever” to pay the legal fees of the king. The office said:

On October 16, 2023, they received correspondence and various tax invoices from the attorneys representing the king for fees and costs incurred in a variety of litigation and other matters.

On January 3, 2024, the king’s attorneys addressed a letter of demand to the Office of the Premier, for what they termed a failure to pay outstanding legal fees, ‘notwithstanding their non-compliance with the provisions of the Legal Practice Act, 2014’.

The Office of the Premier, which “practises prudent financial controls and spending of public funds”, scrutinised the invoices accordingly, which at face value “appeared to be substantially above generally accepted attorney-and-client costs”.

On January 16, 2024, the state law adviser addressed correspondence to the attorneys representing the king, expressly stating that the provincial government is unable to consider payment of any invoices for services rendered, unless the services allegedly rendered are described in detailed documentation. “The Office of the Premier was clear that upon receipt of the detailed invoices, (they) would be further scrutinised to ensure that they complied with standards set by the Legal Practice Council, whereafter the invoices would be submitted to the accounting officer for consideration of payment. “We wish to state for the record that his majesty’s attorneys have to date failed, or opted not, to provide the state law adviser with detailed invoices for further scrutiny.” On Thursday, Buthelezi said: “The latest statement by the provincial government is not consistent with what the premier herself conveyed in a face-to-face meeting with his majesty.”