King Shaka International Airport connected over 5 million passengers last year. picture: Supplied.

DURBAN - King Shaka International Airport has been chosen by passengers as one of the winners in last year’s Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. The airport was named among other award-winning global airports in the ASQ Departures Survey in the best airport by size and region: 5 to15million passengers in Africa category.

King Shaka International Airport has featured in several global aviation awards since it was opened ahead of the Fifa World Cup in 2010, winning first prize in its category in the 2017 ACI Awards.

The airport’s position and placement among other finalists will be announced at the second ACI World Customer Experience Global Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on September 4.

Three Acsa (Airports Company SA) regional airports have also been named winners in their categories. Port Elizabeth International Airport; Kimberley Airport and Upington International Airport were named winners in the best airport by size and region category in Africa (under 2million passengers).

Acsa’s general manager for King Shaka, Terence Delomoney, said: “We are very pleased that King Shaka International Airport has once again been named a winner in the global Airports Council International Awards, as voted for by passengers who used the airport last year.

“We have seen encouraging growth in our passenger arrival and departure numbers; our airport has achieved almost 6million passengers last year,” he said.

“We have expanded our route development with global airlines and we continue to work with global stakeholders to offer travellers access to the world of new opportunities available along Durban, the Dolphin Coast and KZN.”

