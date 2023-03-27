Known Durban North thief recently released from jail, apprehended with suspected stolen items

Durban - A known thief, who was recently arrested for stealing in the Glen Hills area of Durban North and released on a suspended sentence, was apprehended again last week with suspected stolen property in the area. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell, said at approximately 13:50 members of the security company’s Special Operations Team were out on routine patrol when they noticed a known suspect.

Powell said the suspect was acting suspiciously and walking with two bags on Rinaldo Road in the Glen Hills area. “Our members immediately stopped and conducted a stop and search of the suspect and his two bags. While searching the contents of the bags several pieces of cut copper pipes were found and the suspect could not provide our officers with any reasonable explanation as to where he got the items from and was immediately apprehended,” he said. According to Powell the Greenwood Park SAPS were contacted and arrived on scene a short while later and took the suspect together with the stolen items to the Greenwood Park SAPS.

“The suspect had been previously arrested by our team members and recently released from prison after being found guilty for theft and was out on a suspended sentence,” he said. He said the Durban Magistrates Court found the suspect guilty for theft on March 13, 2023 and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment or a R3 000 fine, wholly suspended for five years. Powell said it was yet to be established as to where the copper pipes were stolen from.