KwaDukuza Mayor wishes South Africans well on Africa Day, calls for celebration of African heritage, unity

Durban - The mayor of KwaDukuza, Lindile Nhaca, wished members of the public well on Africa Day, which is celebrated on May 25. Nhaca said that May 25 was a significant day in the history of the African continent as it was on this day in 1963 that several African leaders met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to agree on the formation of the Organisation of African Unity.

“South Africa was the 53rd member to obtain membership, in May 1994. In 2002, the Organisation of African Unity was renamed the African Union and May 25 came to be known as Africa Day.” Nhaca added that the entire month of May was a period in which several activities were undertaken to promote continental co-operation and the unity of African people. “We are therefore proud to be part of the AU. With more than 50 members, the AU has united the continent to address several issues including poverty, armed conflict, xenophobia and climate challenges, among others.”

This year marked the 60th anniversary of the signature of its founding charter, she said. “African unity is sacrosanct and of paramount importance to African heritage as it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our uniqueness and African identity. Let us use Africa Day to celebrate our rich African heritage and to deepen unity.” Nhaca added that the Africa Day theme for 2023 was accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bring greater prosperity to the continent.

“Africa is commemorating its independence from colonialism, enslavement, and apartheid. Africa is still on a path to rediscover itself and reclaim the self-worth, identity, and dignity that are ingrained in its culture, religion, and languages.” She said that South Africans should also use this day to reflect on the challenges affecting the contemporary world. “We should be able to speak out against trends like gender-based violence, racial hate, femicide and senseless killings. All Africans have the key to the future of our continent, and all the human and cultural characteristics that make us appealing to the rest of the world.”