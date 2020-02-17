Last week the municipality’s acting mayor, Dolly Govender, unveiled three new vehicles equipped with the latest tracking technology to recover stolen vehicles.
The municipality said that in the past few months there had been a noticeable spike in the theft of vehicles.
The technology allowed the three vehicles to locate stolen cars immediately after an alert about the theft or hijacking had been sent out. The stolen cars must be fitted with a tracking device.
The municipality said that if a car had been stolen and a case had been lodged, this information would be fed through to the KwaDukuza traffic control centre and to the three cars. This would reduce the turnaround time in such cases by an hour.