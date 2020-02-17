KwaDukuza municipality uses technology to boost fight against crime









The KwaDukuza municipality is clamping down on rampant theft and hijacking of motor vehicles within its boundaries that is threatening to spiral out of control. Picture: Facebook Durban - The KwaDukuza municipality is clamping down on rampant theft and hijacking of motor vehicles within its boundaries that is threatening to spiral out of control. Last week the municipality’s acting mayor, Dolly Govender, unveiled three new vehicles equipped with the latest tracking technology to recover stolen vehicles. The municipality said that in the past few months there had been a noticeable spike in the theft of vehicles. The technology allowed the three vehicles to locate stolen cars immediately after an alert about the theft or hijacking had been sent out. The stolen cars must be fitted with a tracking device. The municipality said that if a car had been stolen and a case had been lodged, this information would be fed through to the KwaDukuza traffic control centre and to the three cars. This would reduce the turnaround time in such cases by an hour.

“This is a direct response to concerns around the shortage of vehicles utilised by KwaDukuza law enforcement officials coupled with an upsurge of vehicle theft and social crimes. This truly is a giant leap forward in the fight against illicit crimes,” Govender said.

“Organised crime remains a huge challenge in our corridor. This challenge undermines the stability of the economy and opportunities for growth, development and prosperity,” she said.

Gary Frances of the Ballito Neighbourhood Watch said they had not been aware of the new vehicles.

“But we believe that kind of technology will help, and we welcome and are grateful for any kind of assistance to improve security in our area.”

He said that in the Ballito area there had been numerous security features implemented by local security companies that had helped curb theft and hijackings.

The Mercury