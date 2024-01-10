KZN ANC takes aim at Zuma

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo has launched a thinly veiled attack on former president Jacob Zuma, saying Zuma’s new party, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), was formed for the benefit of his family. Recently, Zuma announced that he would neither campaign nor vote for the ANC in the coming elections. Instead, he would be voting for the MK.

The party has been campaigning in various parts of the country in the past few weeks. If the large number of people who attended the events is anything to go by, the party could be a serious contender in the elections this year. Addressing a SA Democratic Teachers Union provincial executive committee meeting recently, Mtolo said: “No one should be faulted in thinking that JZ (Jacob Zuma) believes that if it is not the ANC, Umkhonto Wesizwe is the next … that should benefit his family. It is for this reason (that) together with his daughter, they have appropriated the name of Umkhonto we Sizwe for their own personal selfish benefit.” Mtolo said MK, the ANC’s military wing, would always be associated with the ANC, adding that democracy was attained through the blood and sweat of many heroes and heroines, many of them whom had not lived long to enjoy the fruits of their labour, dedication and sacrifices.

He said the true MK and the entire mass democratic movement had fought for most of the people of the country to vote for the government of their choice, and “not this fake one of JZ”. “We must double our efforts to ensure that future generations inherit an intact alliance that will remain an instrument for their total liberation, politically, socially and economically. “Comrades, let it be very clear: the ANC does not belong to the leaders. Most of all, it does not belong to the former or current leaders. The ANC does not belong to leaders of factions, the chief lobbyists and the founders of slates and factions,” he said.