The ANC Women’s League Young Women’s Desk (ANCWL YWD) in KwaZulu-Natal and the IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) have both condemned the murder of a Durban Metro Police officer allegedly at the hands of her partner, also a Metro Police officer. Bianca Khuzwayo was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Sunday at a flat in the Durban CBD. A 27-year-old man was arrested for her murder.

Police said the suspect allegedly took and shared graphic videos of Khuzwayo’s dying moments on social media. The KZN ANCWL YWD said the country was plagued by heinous crimes of gender based violence, coming in the wake of the murder of Dr Zamambo Mkhize who was found dead in the boot of her car in Pietermaritzburg last week. The organisation added that such incidents provided an opportunity for the county to self-reflect and seek ways to combat the death of women at the hands of men.

“It seems like men in our country are at constant war with women. Despite marches and summits on gender based violence organised by the ANC Women's League and ANCWL Young Women’s Desk as well as non-governmental organisations, the scourge of femicide continues to ironically amplify.” The IFPYB stated that Khuzwayo’s death served as a reminder of the ongoing issue of violence against women in South Africa, saying it required immediate attention from law enforcement and the judiciary. “Therefore, the IFPYB calls on the courts to handle this case seriously and deny bail to the accused. We support the establishment of specialised courts to address gender-based violence. Perpetrators of such crimes must face the full force of the law and be held accountable,” stated the IFPYB.