KZN and Gauteng ANC leadership meeting will be crucial

Durban - The provincial leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to meet with their counterparts in Gauteng soon, as both provinces look to shore up allegiances ahead of the party’s national elective conference in December. Sources say that the outcome of this meeting could determine who is put up as a candidate for treasurer-general by both provinces.

The ANC in KZN’s provincial executive committee (PEC) pronounced last week on its leadership preference, backing Dr Zweli Mkhize for president, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy, current ANC Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle for secretary-general and former Gauteng deputy chairperson and current NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general while the treasure-general nominee has yet to be determined. The Gauteng ANC's PEC has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as party president, while backing its longest-serving provincial chairperson, Mashatile, as deputy president, Mathabatha for national chairperson, and Mokonyane, for the position of the ANC deputy secretary-general. The KZN PEC has already held discussions with provincial leaders from the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, with the province holding considerable sway as it will send the largest number of delegates to the national conference - 877.

Limpopo will send 613, Eastern Cape 684, Gauteng 502 and Mpumalanga 390. KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo recently said the province was willing to engage with all provinces, regardless of the number of delegates they have, and are willing to be persuaded in discussions on national leadership. KZN ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said last week’s meeting with the Limpopo ANC had gone well, with all the province’s regional secretaries involved.

“Engagements so far have been quite promising and everyone was committed to putting forward their positions and to listen to differing views. “Not everyone is in agreement but that is why we are meeting, to persuade each other,” Mndebele said.