KZN businessman arrested for attempted murder after testing positive, absconding coronavirus quarantine

Durban - A 52-year-old man who allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 but went back to work, has been arrested for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed that a case of attempted murder is being investigating by Ladysmith SAPS.

Naidoo said police were informed that the man had come into contact with other residents in Ladysmith.

"The same man travelled to various countries to South Africa. On his return on March 18, he was tested positive with the Covid-19 and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results. However the allegedly continued with his business and in doing so disregarded the instructions by a doctor thus allegedly contravening regulations in terms of the National Disaster Act pertaining to the Covid-19 virus. The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and removed to a hospital where he is currently being treated," Naidoo said.

Naidoo said a list of 27 people who were at the man's place of business and those at a religious gathering the man attended, were being sought for testing.