KZN cop accused of raping woman as 'punishment' for stealing from him

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal police officer is under investigation after he allegedly raped a woman accused of stealing money from him. Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police officer had attended to a complaint in Umbumbulu. "It is alleged that the police officer, whilst on duty, attended a complaint where the victim was involved. The members took the victim with in the police vehicle and drove around with her," Cola said. She said officers allegedly drove around with the woman in the state van and collected bribes. "When the men alighted from the van, the woman allegedly stole the money and ran away. The officers searched for the woman and found her," Cola said.

She said the officer then dropped his colleague off and was alone with the woman. He then allegedly raped her.

"Ipid is following up on the police officer who is alleged to have been involved in the matter," she said.

Meanwhile, three police officers have been dismissed on charges of corruption.

Cola said the officers extorted approximately R500 000 from occupants of a vehicle they had stopped in November 2018.

"The accused are currently out on bail. The criminal case is at the trial stage set to appear before the court towards the end of November 2020.

“SAPS internal disciplinary matter was concluded on Friday, 11 September 2020 with all officials being found guilty of corruption, kidnapping and extortion of funds," she said.

The Mercury