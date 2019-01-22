File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - A 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to stab a police dog while police tried to arrest him, is due to make his first appearance in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court soon. The man was nabbed following a robbery in Margate.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the accused and an accomplice arrived at a house in the area, pretending that a couch they had with them needed to be reupholstered.

He said the men got inside the property and threatened a 58-year-old man with guns.

“They then demanded the safe keys and stole cash from the safe, cellphones, a flat screen TV, a laptop as well as a vehicle before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Later the same day, officers from the Port Shepstone K9 Unit spotted the stolen vehicle at Paddock. Zwane said they attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped off, lost control and overturned.

“A suspect fled into the bushes and was chased by police officers with a canine. It is alleged that when he saw police approaching, the suspect withdrew a knife and attempted to stab the police dog whilst threatening the police officers,” he said.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to hospital under police guard.

Zwane said police recovered stolen goods, a pistol and a vehicle.

He said police are working to find the second man implicated in the crime.

