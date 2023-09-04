KZN court hears how woman led police to her rapist, DNA links man to another rape case

Durban – The Ntuzuma Regional Court sentenced a 38-year-old man to a triple term of life and 15 years for rapes he had committed in Inanda, Durban. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA commended the work done by the prosecution and the police in securing the conviction of Themba Ngobeni.

“We hope that sentences of this nature will deter like-minded individuals.” she said. Ramkisson-Kara said the one of the victims was walking on the road when Ngobeni approached her and threatened her with a knife. “He took her into the bushes, threatening to kill her. There he repeatedly raped her, before fleeing the scene.”

She said the woman followed him to a nearby tavern where she enquired about his name and where he lived. Ramkisson-Kara said the woman then contacted the police and Ngobeni was arrested. “A DNA test linked him to the other case where he raped another woman.”

According to Ramkisson-Kara both women were taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre where they received medical and psycho-social assistance. In court, prosecutor Naushaad Harripersadh submitted victim impact statements compiled by the women. “One complainant said has not recovered from the rape and lives in fear that Ngobeni might return. She had to give up her job, for fear of being in public and being raped again.