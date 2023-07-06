KZN Department of Transport to introduce contractor to repair M4 oThongathi bridge

Durban – The KZN Department of Transport will introduce the contractor to resume the repairs of the M4 oThongathi bridge in Ballito, North of Durban, today (Friday). The M4 oThongathi bridge was damaged during the April 2022 floods in Durban and has been closed since.

The department said the repairs formed part of restoring mobility in all strategic routes that were affected by the floods. “The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, working with the South African National Roads Agency SoE (SANRAL), will introduce a contractor to resume the repairs of the M4 oThongathi River bridge in Ballito.” Mpho Nephembani, the project manager at the South African National Roads Agency’s (SANRAL) Eastern Region, said that SANRAL previously made four failed attempts to appoint a contractor for this project.

‘’It was a closed tender where specific contractors were invited to bid. SANRAL previously had four failed attempts to appoint a contractor on this project through its tender process due to all tenderers either being non-responsive or no submissions being received .’’ The department said that the closure impacted nearby communities and businesses negatively. “The closure impacted the communities and businesses of Zimbali, Ballito, Salt Rock, Shaka’s Head and other locations within KwaDukuza Local Municipality. Equally, residences and businesses along the M4 in Westbrook and oThongathi were also affected as (people) had to take longer routes.”

It said that in other projects, such as the N2, other sections of the M4 and R102, mobility has been restored, and there were active sites where work was currently under way. “This bridge was the main remaining strategic route with access cut completely. M4 oThongathi River Bridge also provides an alternative route to the N2. The repair for this bridge will provide relief to nearby residents as some of them were affected by the upliftment of a waiver in the payment of uMvoti and oThongathi toll.” The department said the repairs would be part of the first phase in providing solutions to the existing structure.