KZN economy under threat as truckers threaten harbour shutdown over operational inefficiencies









Durban - Delays and backlogs at the Durban Port led to traffic chaos in the area yesterday, and to threats by truckers to embark on a shutdown of the harbour. Hundreds of trucks clogged roads into and out of the Bayhead area including Umbilo, the Bluff and Maydon Wharf. This left commuters stranded for up to five hours in traffic. According to an internal communiqué to staff, Transnet said it was aware of a planned truckers strike from today until Monday. The letter, which The Mercury has seen, warned that truckers were planning a stayaway from the Port of Durban as a result of their dissatisfaction with operational inefficiencies there. Transnet corporate affairs manager, Ayanda Somagaca, said they were aware of the boycott messages being shared. “Such blockades limit access to both Bayhead and Langeberg roads. This affects the receiving of trucks and landside operations, disrupts economic activity, frustrates neighbouring communities and threatens jobs,” she said.

Durban’s port authority used its waterside craft to ferry employees from the Point to the Bayhead and Island View Precincts, when they could not make it to work due to traffic congestion.





Somagaca said they were working to resolve the issues. She said a significant number of employees working at the terminals and depots in the Bayhead and Island View Precincts were unable to access their work stations in time for duty yesterday.

“This has led to delays in landside operations which are now having a knock-on effect on waterside operations. To overcome this challenge and minimise the impact on operations, TNPA (the Transnet Port Authority) deployed its waterside craft to ferry employees from the Point Precinct to the Bayhead and Island View precincts,” she said.

Economist, Professor Jannie Rossouw, said: “This is bad for imports and exports. With trucks not able to enter the port there’ll be massive delays in the delivery of cargo. This also affects shipping traffic around the harbour.”

Rossouw said this would force businesses to use other ports in South Africa or even other African ports.

“People are looking for reliable services and will stop using Durban if they find that this is not what they are receiving. This impacts massively on SA’s export partners abroad because goods can’t reach their destinations according to their schedules,” he said.

DA spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Heinz de Boer, said the ongoing and prolonged delays at the Durban port were key ingredients in stifling KwaZulu-Natal’s economy.

“There are countless instances where national departments or state-owned enterprises operate within the province at below capacity, causing a major dent in the provincial economy,” he said.

De Boer said that from questions submitted to the MEC some weeks back, it was revealed that the port expansion plans were on hold, with no further time frames on when or if they would commence.

“Unless provincial authorities urgently start meaningful discussions with their national counterparts, the problem won’t go away. Unfortunately I don’t foresee a quick fix. Not when already constrained budgets are not used on critical infrastructure,” he said.

The chief executive of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Palesa Phili, said a task team had been set up to address congestion at the port, especially around Bayhead Road. This team comprised senior government stakeholders from various departments, and organised business groups.

“The Durban Port is a critical part of the overall economic infrastructure of our local and national economy, and since congestion has been a persistent problem at the port over the last six months, it has had a significant impact on all businesses,” she said.

“The logistics sector has borne the brunt of this impact, which has had a knock-on effect on its supply chain and value chain. Many businesses have experienced significant losses, and some are even facing closure and the increased prospect of retrenchments.”

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said they had deployed officers to help with the congestion. “We’ve also set up a system to help with the contraflow of traffic. We urge residents to stay away from the area until it has cleared.”

The Mercury