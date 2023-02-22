KZN Education Department gets laptops and desktops for staff to improve service delivery

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer has told members of the provincial legislature that her department has purchased tools of trade in the form of computers to help education staff members to discharge their duties more efficiently. Addressing members of the education portfolio committee on Tuesday, Frazer said the purchase of the tools of trade was a sign of the department’s commitment to assist staff to work more easily and to bring greater efficiency within the department.

“In order to enable the department’s staff to perform effectively and optimally, 3 200 laptops and 558 desktops have been procured as tools of trade aimed at improving service delivery in the system,” she told committee members. She added that the items have already been distributed to all districts and the beneficiaries of these include circuit managers, subject advisers and other office-based support personnel. The MEC expressed optimism that the initiative will help improve service delivery and the efficiency of the system, including reducing travelling time and costs as officials will be able to hold meetings virtually.