Kwazi Mshengu Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG Durban - About R18 million has been set aside by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to refurbish uMnyezaneni High School in Mooi River after it was damaged through theft and vandalism. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu met community members yesterday to discuss fixing the school following complaints from residents that the dilapidated school had become a den for criminal activities. Mshengu warned the community to take ownership of their infrastructure, saying it was the last time the department would fix schools damaged through vandalism and theft. “In September we took a stance that we’ll no longer fix schools that have been damaged by community members or damaged as a result of community protests like the school that was damaged in Pinetown last week, we’ll not prioritise fixing that school. “We are fixing uMnyezaneni High because it was damaged long before we took that position, about two years ago this school was set on fire,” Mshengu told The Mercury yesterday.

“We’ll be spending about R18m on the school and the contractor will be on site by February next year.

“We warned the community that it was their responsibility to look after the school. If the building material of the contractor goes missing while the contractor is on site, we’ll stop with the construction,” he said.

Mshengu described the condition of the school as “shameful”.

“This school has become Sodom and Gomorrah. Everything at this school is stolen. We’re talking about windows, desks, doors and everything, the only thing that has not been stolen at this school is teachers,” he said.

Mshengu said criminals were using the school to commit crime.

“There have been instances where people steal cows from nearby farms and slaughter them inside the classrooms, where have you heard of such behaviour?”

He said the physical deterioration of the school was reflected in its declining enrolment rate and Grade 12 examination performance. Last year, the school recorded one of the lowest matric pass rates at 18%.

“This was one of the prominent schools in Mooi River and is an anchor of this community. Many people, including myself, wanted to come and study here. However, the current state of affairs is forcing parents to take their children out of this school and send them to schools further away, which is costing them a fortune,” said Mshengu.

He said the school was also battling to deal with its growing drug problem that saw pupils used by drug lords to sell drugs to their fellow pupils.

This, said Mshengu, put pupils’ lives at risk when drugs were confiscated at school, as drug dealers would demand their money or their drugs.

“The community knows who is selling drugs here and that’s why I’ve proposed that the police ministry, using police officers who don’t live in this area, should arrest the drug dealers,” said Mshengu.

Vee Gani of the KZN parents’ association said rebuilding the school that was damaged by community members was rewarding bad behaviour and setting the wrong precedent.

“There needs to be consequences that if you burn a school, you will not have a school. Instead of the department going back to fix such schools, it must be a community that does that.

“When you repair a school that had been deliberately damaged, you’re taking money and much needed resources away from a school where teaching and learning is taking place,” he said.

Gani said community members had lost respect for schools.

“Our community protests are not constructive, they are destructive. We burn a school and government infrastructure and that becomes a burden to the taxpayers. We don’t seem to understand that if you destroy the school, you are destroying the future.”

