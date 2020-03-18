KZN farmer shot dead, firearms stolen

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has appealed to farmers to remain vigilant and step up security after a farmer who lived outside Dundee was shot dead on Monday. Farmer Collin Britz was killed on Monday afternoon in the Elandskraal area, near Dundee. Police said Britz, who they believed to be 65, was attacked just before 4pm. It was alleged that an armed group of men were waiting inside his home. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Britz was shot twice in the head.

“His two firearms were also stolen. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their local police,” said Gwala.

She said a case of murder was being investigated by the Helpmekaar SAPS.

Chief executive Sandy la Marque of the agricultural union, Kwanalu, said the loss of another farmer dealt a blow to the sector.

“The loss of a farmer is not only tragic for the family and the community, but also to the sector as it may bring severe economic hardship to employees and their families as often these enterprises do not continue,” said La Marque.

She said Kwanalu was concerned about the severe pressure the agricultural sector was under.

“Among other issues there is policy uncertainty regarding land, disinvestment in the sector, the effects of the severe drought, the ongoing economic impact, and safety and security threats and incidents,” said La Marque.

She added that they were continuing working closely with safety and security forces.

