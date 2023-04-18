KZN Finance MEC to hold engagement over Izinduna stipend backpay

Durban – The MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal will hold an Izinduna (traditional headmen) backpay engagement in KwaDukuza on Tuesday afternoon. Department spokesperson Thuba Vilane said the MEC is scheduled to engage Izinduna in the KwaDukuza District after a decision taken by the Cabinet for all MECs to engage Izinduna in various districts.

Vilane said the MEC would explain the backpay process to the Izinduna. “The engagement with Izinduna in KwaDukuza and surrounding places will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) although we are trying to finalise everything as you know there is also a budget debate tomorrow,” he said. Earlier this year IOL reported that the KZN government will spend R630 million to backpay Izinduna.

Over the weekend the KZN Health MEC and ANC’s deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane met the chiefs from the Amajuba region to let them know about the izinduna back pay and how it would be rolled out. She engaged with Izinduna in the region and confirmed that they would be paid in different categories, and not at the same time. MEC Simelane stressed the importance of using money wisely.