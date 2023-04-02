KZN gears up for tourist arrivals ahead of Easter weekend

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal is looking forward to welcoming thousands of holidaymakers for the long Easter weekend. KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said the projected tourism figures were promising.

“The domestic tourism sector is a major economic driver, and holiday periods such as Easter are vital for the provincial economy. Looking at the projected numbers, we are happy that holidaymakers continue to choose KZN as their favourite holiday destination. “By working closely with our tourism trade partners, and encouraging them to offer value for money packages, we have ensured that KZN remains a firm favourite for both domestic and international travellers,” said Duma. Research insights conducted by Tourism KZN, based on preliminary hotel and non-hotel booking percentages and historical data, show that some 512 000 local visitors and some 49 000 international visitors are expected to visit the province for the Easter weekend.

The anticipated spend is in the region of R724 million for domestic tourists and R380m for internationals tourists. According to Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) eastern region chairman Brett Tungay, hotel bookings are between 65% and 70% and hoteliers are expecting that this will improve closer to the Easter weekend. ANEW Hotels operations director Kevin Burley said they were looking at strong booking figures averaging between 70% – 75% occupancy for the period across the province.

Advance bookings also showed that people are heading north for beach and safari holidays. A top stop according to early non-hotel booking figures was the uMkhanyakude District in northern KZN, followed by Harry Gwala district in the southern Drakensberg and uThukela District in the northern Drakensberg. Other popular areas included uMgungundlovu in the Midlands, iLembe on the north coast and Ugu on the South Coast.

Duma said he also wanted to assure holidaymakers that KZN is a safe destination. “’As we prepare for out-of-province visitors, I would also like to encourage the citizens of KZN to also use this time to explore their own province and enjoy the plethora of tourism attractions that we have on offer,” said MEC Duma. KZN has several Blue Flag beaches including three on the north coast – Thompson’s Bay, Willard and Blythedale and six on the South Coast – Marina Trafalgar, Southport, Umzumbe, Ramsgate and Hibberdene.