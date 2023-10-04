KZN government acts on potholes

Durban - In a bid to improve the state of roads in the province and boost job creation, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government yesterday unveiled 22 new trucks that will be used for pothole patching and general road maintenance. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka together with MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, unveiled the trucks yesterday.

They also issued appointment letters to more than 270 road workers and engineering employees in Molweni as part of Transport Month activities. This year’s October Transport Month Campaign is being rolled out under the theme: “Sakhile – Building better infrastructure to grow South Africa together”. The trucks, which are fitted with the latest pothole patching technology, will be distributed to all Department of Transport District Offices.

The provincial government said procurement of the trucks was part of the commitment made by the premier in her State of the Province Address where she committed the government to improve the condition of the provincial road network. Dube-Ncube said the government was tackling potholes as it was seen as one of the factors that contributed to accidents. “The available trucks will be distributed among the districts which will assist us to ensure that service delivery takes place. We want our communities to assist us in reporting potholes.”

She added that the government was also focused on dealing with crime and some of the measures being put in place, included the training of community safety officers. The trucks have already been put to work in Road P259 in Molweni, an area extensively damaged during last year’s floods. Siyabonga Langa, a ward councillor, said the initiative would make a big difference to the community.