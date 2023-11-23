KZN government employees attacked, leaving one dead

Two KwaZulu-Natal government employees, performing their duties at a school and a clinic respectively, were attacked in separate incidents this week leaving one dead and the other injured. In Richards Bay on Wednesday, a City of uMhlathuze employee was killed at a clinic in Alton.

“The City of uMhlathuze is deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of one of its employees, Jabulisiwe Mthethwa, 42, who was brutally killed,” said municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina. Detailing the incident, Gina said at about 10am, Mthethwa was fatally shot multiple times by a person known to her, who is also a City employee in the roads unit of the Infrastructure Services Department. He said the suspect entered the clinic premises and engaged in a brief conversation with Mthethwa.

Armed with a firearm, he cornered her and fired at her three times. The victim was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck, Gina said. “Despite the swift response of paramedics and law enforcement, Mthethwa succumbed to her injuries on site.”

Gina said the suspect subsequently left a note at the clinic's reception desk and fled in a municipal truck which was tracked and later found abandoned in Ngwelezane outside eMpangeni. The city said law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation, and the suspect remains at large. City Manager Nkosenye Zulu went to the scene and released the clinic workers early. The City committed to providing trauma counselling for those who witnessed the tragedy.

Mayor Xolani Ngwezi offered his condolences to the family of the deceased. “The City of uMhlathuze is co-operating fully with law enforcement in their investigation. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice,” said Ngwezi. Meanwhile, on Tuesday an official from the KZN Department of Education was assaulted after monitoring a National Senior Certificate exam at Mzwamandla High School in uMlazi.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said a group of hooligans unlawfully occupied the school and brutally assaulted Shakeel Isseri. Mahlambi said the armed trespassers gained access to the school using an unauthorised entry and hid behind a block of classes. They then approached Isseri as he was leaving the school.

“They assaulted him at gunpoint, subsequently causing him severe injuries and trauma. Isseri was discovered by officials of the school and was taken to a nearby health care facility, where he is receiving medical attention,” said Mahlambi. He said law enforcement agencies were called in to investigate. Education MEC Mbali Frazer wished Isseri a speedy recovery. “The department strives to safeguard its schools against unlawfulness and crime, yet criminals persist to deter our efforts. The law must take its course and perpetrators must be called to book,” said Frazer.