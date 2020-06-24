KZN has just over 2500 active Covid-19 cases

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal currently has just over 2 500 active cases of Covid-19. On Wednesday, the KZN Department of Health said of the 5 625 confirmed cases in the province, 2 586 were active while 2 947 people had recovered. The province has also recorded 92 deaths. eThekwini remained the district with the highest confirmed cases, sitting on 3 217, with 1 876 recoveries and 69 deaths, while Ilembe has 819 confirmed cases with 611 recoveries and five deaths. The Umgungundlovu district is the third highest district with 616 cases, 218 recoveries and two deaths. Zululand district has recorded the lowest number of confirmed cases - 37 - with 12 recoveries.







MEC for the Department of Health in KZN Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu encouraged those who tested positive for Covid-19 to be open to being hospitalised, whether at a public or private facility so that they can undergo isolation and treatment.

It has been reported that a woman died after she opted to self-isolate at home.

"If you are being advised to go to the hospital, please go. In the last few days, we had a few fatalities that were no necessary purely because people did not go to hospital. We are not saying people must go to public hospitals, they can go to a private facility," she said.

The MEC said the province had enough beds at government hospitals for those who required it.

"We are calling on our people to go to hospital. When you go, we are not saying you are weak. There are clinicians who are available to take care of you," she said.

Meanwhile, across SA 55 045 people have recovered from Covid-19.

