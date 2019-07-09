ANAESTHETIST Dr Sailuja Naidu, with Vumile Dlamini, an anaesthetic nurse, demonstrate to KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu how new equipment in an operating theatre at King Edward VIII Hospital will be used. Theatres at the hospital that were damaged by heavy rain in 2017 have been refurbished. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - STAFF shortages have become a serious problem for the Health Department in the province. This is according to KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who said the department was looking at measures to deal with the shortage of staff in public hospitals and clinics as it was affecting healthcare.

Simelane-Zulu spoke to the media during a visit to King Edward VIII Hospital yesterday, where she assessed the refurbished operating theatres that had been damaged in the storm that hit the province in October 2017.

She said she was engaging with Premier Sihle Zikalala on staffing concerns at the different hospitals.

She said the department was working on a proposal which they would give to the premier on how the department could turn the situation around.

“The biggest challenge that we face is that we do not have money. We will have to cut in other areas so that we are able to put staff into our institutions,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The MEC’s comments come after the emergence of a disturbing video of an elderly patient who was found with maggots in his mouth at RK Khan Hospital last week.

Last Wednesday, Sadek Ebrahim, 52, died after being admitted to the hospital on June 19.

The Mercury’s sister newspaper, Post, reported that the man had died of natural causes.

Regarding the matter, Simelane-Zulu said that they had met hospital management, the chairperson of the hospital board and concerned citizens yesterday morning.

She said the department had instituted an investigation into the matter and added that she hoped to have a preliminary report by today on what had happened.

“We feel that these kinds of the incidents should not happen.

“We do understand that our hospitals are understaffed. However, as health workers, they took an oath to take care of patients.”

The South African Human Rights Commission’s KZN provincial manager, Lloyd Lotz, confirmed yesterday that the commission was also investigating the matter.

The Mercury