Tuesday, September 20, 2022

KZN Health MEC says 1302 new nurses will boost public healthcare system

The nurses are trained in specialities such as Mental Health nursing, Advanced Midwifery and Neonatal Nursing, Trauma and Emergency Care, Critical Care, and Child Health Care.

File Picture: KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane. Picture Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane says the 1302 trainee nurses will be graduating on Tuesday and Wednesday in various disciplines.

The department said in a statement that the nurses had been trained in disciplines including specialities such as Mental Health nursing, Advanced Midwifery and Neonatal Nursing, Trauma and Emergency Care, Critical Care, and Child Health Care.

“KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who is the acting Premier, will deliver the keynote address on Tuesday and speak on the significance of this graduation for the people of this province,” said KZN Department of Health spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane.

The two-day graduation ceremony will take place at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says due to budget cuts, there's a shortage of nurses in the province.

“We are calling for treasury to increase the department of health budget so that it can employ and develop nurses.”

Acting Denosa provincial secretary Mbali Sabela said government must have a plan to employ these nurses after training them.

“Who wants to study for four years and don't get a job at the end? Otherwise, we are going to lose nurses to other countries, and this is killing nursing as a profession,” she said.

THE MERCURY

