KZN hijacking syndicate killed in shootout with police

Durban - Five suspected hijackers were shot dead following a confrontation with police officers in Bellair on Tuesday evening. It is believed that the gang was linked to a string of crimes across the greater Durban area. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Durban K9 unit officers had been following up on a report of a stolen vehicle when they saw the same vehicle travelling along the M7. "The vehicle was used to commit carjackings and robberies the in Pinetown, Umbilo and Berea areas. It was then spotted on the M7 highway towards Bellair area. “A chase then ensued between the suspects and the police towards the Malvern area. The suspects’ vehicle crashed to a concrete light pole and brick wall where it capsized on Woodlands Avenue in Bellair whilst firing shots at the police," Mbele said.

She said five men, in their 30s, were declared dead at the scene.

She added that three unlicensed firearms with six rounds of ammunition were seized from the deceased suspects.

"The suspects were positively linked to a business robbery case that was committed on Monday in Umbilo where a vehicle and other belongings were taken from the business premises," she said.

Mbele said the same group was linked to another case of carjacking reported in Pinetown where a motorist was hijacked.

The preliminary investigation gathered at the scene also revealed that the said vehicle was taken during a house robbery at Newlands East in June.

The Mercury