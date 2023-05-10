KZN Human Settlements MEC to officiate signing ceremony for housing within 7 municipalities, including eThekwini, Msunduzi

Durban - MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Ntuthuko Mahlaba will officiate a mega catalytic housing project known as Empangeni Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) on Friday. The department said this forms part of accelerated sustained delivery of housing opportunities.

The Department added that prior to the launch of the mega housing project, Mahlaba would host a signing ceremony. “Seven accredited municipalities in the province will enter into an Implementation Protocol agreement with the Provincial Human Settlements Department in relation to the provisioning of human settlements within the seven Accredited Municipalities.” These municipalities include eThekwini Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality, KwaDukuza Local Municipality, Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, Alfred Duma Local Municipality, Newcastle Local Municipality and the event host city of uMhlathuze Local Municipality.

“Between the seven high-capacity municipalities, they enjoy Level One and Level Two Accreditation Statuses in their Developer Status roles in housing provision.” The Department added that the Empangeni IRDP mega catalytic project is set to radically alter the human settlements landscape of the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. “The IRDP is expected to yield almost 10 000 housing opportunities, employing various policy instruments as the project is a mixed-use housing project consisting of different typologies including Breaking New Ground, First Home Finance (previously known as FLISP), Rental Stock and Serviced Sites. Already a lot of groundwork has been done in the form of major internal services installation within the Empangeni IRDP Project during the Phase One and Phase Two implementation of the Project.”