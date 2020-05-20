KZN ‘is ready for teaching and learning’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has given parents his assurance that their children will be safe when they return to schools next month. Mshengu told The Mercury they had put in place “safety and health precautions at every school” in the province. He said a final analysis would be done before the end of this week to ensure KZN schools were ready to open on June 1, when the grades 12 and 7 pupils return. Mshengu visited several schools in the King Cetshwayo (Richards Bay) district on Tuesday, where contractors were working around the clock to install JoJo water tanks. It is estimated that more than 4000 schools across the country have no running water. More than 1000 of these are in KZN.

“We have visited six schools in the district and will continue to assess others in the week ahead. I want to make sure all schools are ready for pupils and teachers on June 1. All of our schools in the province will reopen and will have water.

“We are not just putting in JoJo tanks. We are also installing five washing stations at each school. This is to ensure pupils have an area to wash their hands and don’t crowd one washing station, allowing them to safely follow the social distancing rules,” said Mshengu.

He added they were also in advanced discussions with municipalities to ensure that the supply of water to the schools was not disrupted.

“We have been engaging with municipalities. However, there are challenges as some of our schools are owing municipalities for unpaid water bills. We’re trying to address this urgently,” Mshengu said.

He said adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) had also been procured.

It had been reported previously that the department needed more than R400 million for PPE.

“We have procured the PPE and we expect it to be delivered to schools by Friday.

“We are also hiring cleaners to ensure schools are sanitised daily. Each classroom will have sanitiser and temperature scanners will be installed in schools to ensure that anyone, including teachers and pupils, entering the school is healthy.

Mshengu said that at a recent meeting with the national Department of Education, provinces raised the issue of insufficient funds.

“For now, we are re-prioritising money from our baseline budget to fund these efforts. There are projects that had been planned and budgeted that are now cancelled,” he said.

Speaking on the 300 schools which had been vandalised in KZN, Mshengu said a full assessment had been done.

“We’ve checked how many classrooms have been damaged and are in the process of sending mobile classrooms to those schools.

“We also need a further R480million to fix the schools that were damaged by the storm. Fixing the vandalised schools has set us back.”

Mshengu appealed to parents to ensure that pupils returned home straight after school.

“They should not wander the streets where they could be exposed to the virus,” he said.

Matakanye Matakanya, of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, said the organisation was happy for schools to reopen provided that it was assured that all safety measures were in place.

The Mercury

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za