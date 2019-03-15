Hundreds of izinduna marched to the office of the premier in PMB yesterday as they intensified their demands for the payment of salary backpay.

DURBAN - Hundreds of izinduna marched to the office of the premier in Pietermaritzburg yesterday as they intensified their demands for the payment of salary backpay and other employee benefits. Izinduna are owed more than R1billion in salary backpay by the provincial government.

“We decided to march to the premier’s office because it was that office that intervened when we were not receiving our salaries,” said Vusi Mthethwa, the chairman of the izinduna association, Ubumbano Lwezinduna.

The provincial government and izinduna have been at loggerheads, first over the salary payments that were delayed for a few years as the government said it had not budgeted, and then over the backpay caused by the delay.

The march comes a few days after finance MEC Belinda Scott tabled her budget addressing the issue of izinduna’s salaries. She said the headcount was still ongoing, but the department had budgeted to pay 3463 izinduna R280million in the 2019/20 financial year.

The provincial department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) will contribute 50% of the money while the rest will come from other provincial government departments.

The back pay issue was not addressed.

“We are marching to the premier’s office to demand several things; among them is that they must pay us our backpay.

“We want the backpay, they (government) must pay; if they do not have the money to pay us, they must find it somewhere,” said Mthethwa.

They have also called for the government to provide them with employment benefits including medical aid.

“We also raised the issue of benefits, what we know is that a salary comes with benefits such as medical aid.

“We want those benefits, especially medical aid, we also deserve that as government workers,” he said.

Mthethwa said they would be returning to the premier’s office within 14 days to get answers to their demands.

He said they were happy that money had been set aside for the payment of salaries, but called for more clarity on the drafting of a proper budget of izinduna.

“We are tired of being insulted by community members and other departments. We get accused of ‘eating’ money from other departments,” he said.

Thami Ngidi, spokesperson for the premier’s office, said he was not aware of the march but once the memorandum of demands was with the premier’s office, they would look at it.

“We will liaise with the departments involved. The premier’s office is the highest in the province and issues of traditional leadership are important and we take them seriously,” he said.

Attempts to speak to Cogta were unsuccessful yesterday.

