KZN, keep the umbrellas and jackets out for a few more days

Durban – It's raining today. It's raining tomorrow and it's raining the next day too!

According to those in the know at the Durban Weather Office, it's pretty much grey skies and no sunshine until Friday.

"Tomorrow, we expect isolated afternoon showers and thunder showers over the province with temperatures increasing over the province. On Thursday we expect isolated showers and thunderstorms over western KZN with temperatures increasing to between 24 and 31 over the province," said forecaster, Stacy Colborne.

She added fine and partly cloudy weather was expected with no rainfall for Friday and Saturday.

The South African Weather Services also issued a warning that extremely high fire danger conditions were expected over the eastern areas of the Northern Cape, eastern half of the Western Cape, the western parts of the Northern Cape and the North West Province.