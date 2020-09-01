KZN, keep the umbrellas and jackets out for a few more days
Durban – It's raining today. It's raining tomorrow and it's raining the next day too!
According to those in the know at the Durban Weather Office, it's pretty much grey skies and no sunshine until Friday.
"Tomorrow, we expect isolated afternoon showers and thunder showers over the province with temperatures increasing over the province. On Thursday we expect isolated showers and thunderstorms over western KZN with temperatures increasing to between 24 and 31 over the province," said forecaster, Stacy Colborne.
She added fine and partly cloudy weather was expected with no rainfall for Friday and Saturday.
The South African Weather Services also issued a warning that extremely high fire danger conditions were expected over the eastern areas of the Northern Cape, eastern half of the Western Cape, the western parts of the Northern Cape and the North West Province.
According to SAWS, strong winds were also expected along the coast between Durban and Port Elizabeth as well as windy conditions between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.
Severe thunderstoms and possible localised flooding had been predicted for the Cape Metro, Overberg, south-western parts of the Cape Winelands and the southern West Coast District.
SAWS said most parts of the country were experiencing windy and chilly conditions as a result of a cut-off low pressure that was about to make landfall.
"This system also carries the potential for heavy rainfally, severe thunderstorms as well as strong to gale force winds in places," SAWS said.
The Mercury