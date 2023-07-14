KZN mayors to appear before provincial legislature to explain slow spending of disaster funds

Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and his KwaDukuza counterpart Lindi Nhaca will appear before the provincial legislature to explain why they have spent the disaster relief funds slowly, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube revealed yesterday. Briefing the media after a meeting of the provincial executive on Wednesday, Dube-Ncube highlighted a number of milestones that had been reached by her administration, including sorting out the National School Nutrition Programme issue, and dealing with housing backlogs.

Asked how the government justified underspending on disaster relief, Dube-Ncube conceded that her government had not spent as much as it wanted, but refuted claims that the spending amounted to only 4%. This follows a recent report from Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke that KZN had only spent 4% of its allocation amounting to billions of rand in disaster relief. According to the AG, out of the R5.8 billion that had been committed, the KZN government had spent R251 million, which amounted to 4%, by May 31.

Dube-Ncube said while they wanted to see money spent, it was the municipalities that had to spend the funds. “I would like to agree that municipalities are not spending properly on the relief funds in the way that we would like to see,” she told the media. She said this was the reason that had prompted the legislature to call on the two mayors to provide a full account on the reasons behind the slow spending. According to the premier, if the two municipalities were found to be struggling with spending, the provincial government would step in and ensure that the funds were used speedily and adequately.

In addition, Dube-Ncube condemned the actions of a grouping that has come to be known as the construction mafia, saying the government would not allow for any disruptions or demands for contracts from criminals as the building environment and infrastructure remain the backbone for the economy. She added that Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho Nkosi was dealing with the matter. “We strongly condemn acts of extortion by individuals who demand a 30% profit share of construction projects without lifting a finger. We have tasked MEC Nkosi to champion the course to call for grave consequences to be faced by anyone who engages in such acts of extortion or deliberate economic sabotage which undermine the country’s economy,” the premier said.