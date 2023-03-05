KZN MEC offers condolences after accident claims the life of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and his protector

Durban -- KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer is saddened by the death of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and his protector in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning. The department said this comes after reports of a terrible accident, which claimed the lives of Makgoe and his protector in the early hours of the morning.

Frazer conveyed her condolences to the families, friends and all those who worked with Makgoe in ensuring that pupils in Free State Province get the best education they deserve. “It is a sad day for the people of the Free State and the entire nation. The hard work of educators under the guidance of Education MECs becomes a product of the entire nation, so it is a great loss for all of us,” said Frazer. In a statement on Sunday, Sello Dithebe, the spokesperson of Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela, said the Free State Emergency Services crews responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 at about 1:30am.