KZN municipality searches for man who stole vacancy drop box

Durban - The Newcastle Municipality is appealing for the public's assistance in tracking down a man who allegedly stole a council vacancy drop box earlier this morning.

The man is believed to have stolen the box around 10:30am.

According to the municipality, it is unclear if the man was working alone or had inside help.

"The municipality believes that the suspect will target unsuspecting job applicants and will try to solicit money from them, for jobs in return. An investigation is currently underway," the municipality's head of communication, Mlungisi Khumalo, said.

He said the man was caught on CCTV cameras and was wearing a white hat, blue jeans, black takkies and grey jersey and a yellow mask.