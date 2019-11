KZN on high alert as another storm warning is issued









KwaZulu-Natal residents are on high alert following yet another storm warning. Picture: SAWS Durban - KwaZulu-Natal residents are on high alert following yet another storm warning for Thursday and Friday. According to the South African Weather Services, severe thunderstorms are forecast for the southern KZN area, moving in an easterly direction.

Warning:14/11/2019 11h00 TO:14/11/2019 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed over southern KZN (south of Ixopo), moving eastwards with the possibility of damaging winds, and heavy downpours leading to flooding. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 14, 2019

SAWS said morning satellite images showed that thunderstorms have been visible over parts of western KZN.

Morning satellite image (14 November 2019). Thunderstorms already visible over western KZN moving eastwards. Expect a wet day in the eastern parts of South Africa. Heavy rain possible along the coastal areas and adjacent interior of KZN tomorrow (Friday). pic.twitter.com/fcOdjaGJPJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 14, 2019

According to acting city spokesperson, Mandla Nsele,the potential impact of the severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours could result in roads being flooded.

"Flooding of settlements, both formal and informal, as well as the closure of low lying bridges is possible. The public is urged to be cautious as the inclement weather may result in fast flowing streams and deep water. The storms, which will be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds may pose a danger to lives, vehicles and structures," he said.

Earlier this week, heavy rains battered parts of the province with scores being left homeless.

In New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg, residents were left reeling after a tornado ripped through the area.

Two people were killed while 18 more were injured. At least 200 homes in Mpolweni were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education issued a statement calling for schools to send pupils, who were not writing examinations, to go home.

