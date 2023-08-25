KZN police commissioner urges communities to work with police

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said yesterday that the province had just under 20 000 police officers to take care of a population of 11.7 million people. Mkhwanazi said the province had 11 districts and 184 police stations.

“There is a population of over 11 million people and just under 20 000 police officers to service all these people, it is a mission impossible.” Therefore, he said the police needed the support of Community Policing Forums (CPFs) and members of the community. Mkhwanazi was speaking at a Provincial Community Policing Indaba in Durban yesterday.

The KZN CPF and the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the Indaba was aimed at finding solutions to crime. Mkhwanazi said crime prevention required the involvement of communities. “It is important for communities to understand the value chain within the justice system. Our prisons are full. We get communication from the Department of Correctional Services that we have 18 000 beds in our facilities in KZN but at any given time we have 24 000 people locked up.”

Mkhwanazi added police are also supporting CPFs with resources and training as their role is crucial. “Remember when we say police can’t be everywhere, patrols from CPFs and neighbourhood watches fill that role when they escort men and women leaving in the early hours to work or arriving late from work.” He said they were working with the KZN Cogta to address political killings and the killing of traditional leaders.

“Not all politicians being killed are politically motivated crimes, it could be family issues, love triangles or business issues.” He added that the killing of traditional leaders was more complex and could be linked to family conflict. Mabutho Mtshali, KZN CPF board chairperson, said communities needed to understand the importance of working with police.