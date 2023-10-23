KZN premier commits ANC to peace ahead of election

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s commitment that the ANC would play a leading role in establishing peace in the province ahead of next year’s elections has been largely welcomed by opposition parties. Statistics released by the provincial SA Local Government Association (Salga) show that 17 KZN councillors have been assassinated in the province from September 2022 to July this year, with a task team established in 2018 having arrested 348 people in connection with the murders.

Dube-Ncube, speaking at the provincial legislature last week, said they would monitor the work of the multiparty political intervention committee, which she chairs, with the view that political parties settle their differences in an amicable and peaceful manner. Dube-Ncube said that the ANC was committed to engage with other parties related to preventing intra and inter-party violence. “We can confidently say that in the past few weeks the MEC for community safety (Sipho Hlomuka) convened the multi-party committee and we will work together.

“Let’s join hands in whatever can make us and this a peaceful province moving forward,” Dube-Ncube said. She said the party was committed to resolution 1 188 of the Moerane Commission, which calls on political parties to immediately settle differences within and between themselves through peaceful means to avoid the continuing murders of politicians and public officials. DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said Dube-Ncube’s adoption of the important resolution ahead of the elections is a step in the right direction but the ANC-run provincial government should have done this sooner.

“What matters now, though, is that the Premier has finally committed her party to playing a role in establishing peace in our province.” IFP national chairperson Blessed Gwala said the violence in the province meant this was a critical matter that needed all parties to commit to peace. “If the premier wants parties to take this seriously, she needs to talk to parties rather than make public statements.