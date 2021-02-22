KZN premier condemns hijacking of nurses
DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on the public to come forward if they have any information related to the hijacking and abduction of two nurses near Thornville outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday.
Zikalala, who was speaking at a briefing at his Pietermaritzburg office with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane yesterday, strongly condemned the incident.
He said the nurses, aged 32 and 42, were part of the HIV/Aids Roving Team from uMgungundlovu, and had been transporting ARVs for patients in the Hopewell area when they were hijacked.
When they got to a remote part of the road, they came under attack from three armed men who were travelling in a white bakkie, he said.
“The men blocked the nurses’ path, and forced them off the road, abducted them, and drove to a secluded area, where they took their valuables, including handbags and cellphones, and then dumped them in a bush.”
Zikalala said the hijackers then took off in the nurses’ state vehicle, a white Toyota Avanza.
He said that while the province was grateful that the nurses were not physically harmed during this incident, it had left them with psychological scars that would take time to overcome.
“This was a very barbaric, shameful and cowardly act. We urge any individuals who might have information about this incident to urgently contact the police, who will treat the information with utmost confidentiality.”
The Mercury