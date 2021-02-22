KZN premier condemns hijacking of nurses

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on the public to come forward if they have any information related to the hijacking and abduction of two nurses near Thornville outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Zikalala, who was speaking at a briefing at his Pietermaritzburg office with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane yesterday, strongly condemned the incident.

He said the nurses, aged 32 and 42, were part of the HIV/Aids Roving Team from uMgungundlovu, and had been transporting ARVs for patients in the Hopewell area when they were hijacked.

When they got to a remote part of the road, they came under attack from three armed men who were travelling in a white bakkie, he said.

“The men blocked the nurses’ path, and forced them off the road, abducted them, and drove to a secluded area, where they took their valuables, including handbags and cellphones, and then dumped them in a bush.”